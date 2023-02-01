Cody Rhodes Reveals Why He Left WWE In 2016

During an interview with Logan Paul on his Impaulsive podcast, 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes opened up about why he left WWE 2016:

“Stardust is the reason I left. So really the story was I was with WWE since I was 19 and was kind of a very much a legacy hire. They knew he was Dusty’s son and that opened the door for me. And then the tricky thing being second or third generation once the doors open, once you got that special treatment here, now your expectations are through the roof. And I wasn’t ready for those expectations, slow learner and all that.”

“But I was really chipping away and you know, the brass rings are these things you get when you’re lower to the middle of the card. Everything I was, you know, good live segments. I was nailing them. I won the Intercontinental Championship, I was making the most of it. I felt like I’m right there, I’m right there. I was gonna win Money in the Bank a couple of times.”

“And it changed like, as we got closer I mean, that’s the thing about it, people don’t understand how real wrestling can be some of these moments like winning the friggin Royal Rumble, I haven’t slept. That’s life-changing.”