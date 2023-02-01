WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

■ ROYAL RUMBLE '23 FALLOUT! ■

 

📺 WATCH: New WWE 2K23 Gameplay Footage, WarGames Preview

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Feb 01, 2023

📺 WATCH: New WWE 2K23 Gameplay Footage, WarGames Preview

WarGames will be playable in WWE 2K23!

2K Games today released new gameplay footage for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game.

A new trailer of the game reveals several playable WWE Superstars and some of the gameplay modes that will be available. The trailer featured a soundtrack by Joznez, 2WEI, and Kataem's song "Ready for War," giving gamers a first look at the WarGames mode, which is a first for the video game series. 

The trailer features John Cena, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, and more.

Fans can now pre-order WWE 2K23 and begin playing the game three days early on March 14. There will be standard, deluxe, and icon editions.

Check out the trailer here:


Tags: #wwe #wwe games #wwe 2k23 #war games #wargames

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80471/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer