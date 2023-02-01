📺 WATCH: New WWE 2K23 Gameplay Footage, WarGames Preview

WarGames will be playable in WWE 2K23!

2K Games today released new gameplay footage for the upcoming WWE 2K23 video game.

A new trailer of the game reveals several playable WWE Superstars and some of the gameplay modes that will be available. The trailer featured a soundtrack by Joznez, 2WEI, and Kataem's song "Ready for War," giving gamers a first look at the WarGames mode, which is a first for the video game series.

The trailer features John Cena, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, The Undertaker, Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, and more.

Fans can now pre-order WWE 2K23 and begin playing the game three days early on March 14. There will be standard, deluxe, and icon editions.

Check out the trailer here: