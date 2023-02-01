WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Taya Valkyrie Talks Managing John Morrison's Social Media Accounts During Survivor Season 37

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 01, 2023

Taya Valkyrie was recently interviewed by Darren Paltrowitz, where she spoke about managing John Morrison's social media accounts while he was appearing on Survivor's season 37 in 2018.

“Nah, he’s weird so it fits the mold. But yeah, when he was on Survivor, I was in charge of all of his social media because he obviously couldn’t have a phone. I think I spoke to a producer one time when he was gone, like nobody was telling me what was going on. It was like five or six weeks of this. Then I had friends reach out to me who didn’t know that John was on Survivor and they were like ‘Where’s John?’ and I’d be like ‘Oh, he’s filming something.’ I would just make things up or with people that did know, [they’d be like] ‘Are you sure he doesn’t have a phone on Survivor?’ Guys, it’s me. Surprise. I’m the one that’s posting on his socials. We had a system going on to keep it quiet. I did get a few messages from dirt sheets who were like ‘Is John doing this?’ and I just wouldn’t answer.”

