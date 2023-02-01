WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Rock Set To Be Presenter At This Year's Grammy Awards

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Feb 01, 2023

The Rock Set To Be Presenter At This Year's Grammy Awards

In a post on Twitter, the Recording Academy announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be a presenter for this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony. The event airs on CBS and Paramount Plus on Sunday at 8 PM ET.

You can read The Rock's announcement below.


