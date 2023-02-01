The Rock Set To Be Presenter At This Year's Grammy Awards

In a post on Twitter, the Recording Academy announced that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be a presenter for this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony. The event airs on CBS and Paramount Plus on Sunday at 8 PM ET.
You can read The Rock's announcement below.
An absolute honor to present the most prestigious award in music.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 1, 2023
What a stage.
What a night.
What a celebration of music and amazing performances!
Join us THIS SUN!
*breakin’ out the tequila early 😉🥃@CBS @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYS https://t.co/kKPZsDjY4F
