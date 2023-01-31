News On Brock Lesnar's Status For WWE Elimination Chamber

Some new details have emerged as to whether or not Brock Lesnar will be a part of the Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 18.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed Brock Lesnar is scheduled for the Elimination Chamber card but won’t be a part of the Chamber match for the US Title. Meltzer noted the following on Wrestling Observer Radio, saying:
“I’m presuming it’s Lesnar and Lashley. Lesnar is not in the Chamber but he is on the card so I’m presuming that [will happen. There’s no other reason for Lashley to not be in the Chamber match.”
