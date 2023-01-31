WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Brock Lesnar's Status For WWE Elimination Chamber

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 31, 2023

Some new details have emerged as to whether or not Brock Lesnar will be a part of the Elimination Chamber premium live event on February 18.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer has revealed Brock Lesnar is scheduled for the Elimination Chamber card but won’t be a part of the Chamber match for the US Title. Meltzer noted the following on Wrestling Observer Radio, saying:

“I’m presuming it’s Lesnar and Lashley. Lesnar is not in the Chamber but he is on the card so I’m presuming that [will happen. There’s no other reason for Lashley to not be in the Chamber match.”

Tags: #wwe #brock lesnar #elimination chamber

