Steve Austin Has Reportedly Turned Down Wrestling At WWE WrestleMania 39

Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestling at WrestleMania 39 will reportedly not be happening.

The news follows recent reports that WWE pitched ideas Austin to go uo against Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania 39.

Austin has reportedly turned down "huge money" to wrestle Roman Reigns.

During the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on the matter:

“As far as Austin goes, Steve might be at the show. I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised at all. He might do something on the show but he did in fact turn down wrestling at the show. He was offered [Brock] Lesnar, he was offered Roman Reigns. He probably could have named his opponent if he wanted to do it with anybody else but he did not choose to wrestle on the show.”

Meltzer reflected on The Rock also turning down the Reigns match as he doesn't feel like he is ring ready to return:

“The same goes for Dwayne [The Rock]. Dwayne could be there in some way or fashion. There are people going, ‘Oh, don’t you think it's a swerve they keep saying,’ it’s not a swerve. I’ve been told this for a while. There’s always the maybe it's a secret like the Pat McAfee thing right? (Royal Rumble surprise return). Only a few people know. We’re past that point, Cody Rhodes won the Royal Rumble. He's getting the championship match. It ain't’ Dwayne anymore. Dwayne’s not wrestling anybody else unless it’s a three-second match….He did not feel that he had the time to get in the shape that he needed to be in to do a Wrestlemania-caliber main event," Meltzer stated.

WWE is now moving forward with Reigns defending against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.

