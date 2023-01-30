WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Teases UFC Announcement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2023

Logan Paul has teased an announcement about UFC coming tomorrow.

Paul made his WWE return at Saturday's 2023 Royal Rumble. Speculation suggests the annoucment might have something to do with an upcoming MMA match. In the tease, Paul did name-drop Paddy Pimblett although they generally both compete in different weight classes.

Check out the teaser below.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 30, 2023 11:29AM


Tags: #wwe #ufc #logan paul

