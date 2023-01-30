Logan Paul Teases UFC Announcement

Logan Paul has teased an announcement about UFC coming tomorrow.
Paul made his WWE return at Saturday's 2023 Royal Rumble. Speculation suggests the annoucment might have something to do with an upcoming MMA match. In the tease, Paul did name-drop Paddy Pimblett although they generally both compete in different weight classes.
Check out the teaser below.
Major announcement tomorrow @danawhite pic.twitter.com/vNaATFp0He— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 30, 2023
