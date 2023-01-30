WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Zelina Vega Confirms She Suffered A Ruptured Breast Implant

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2023

During a recent interview with Anna Faris Is Unqualified, Zelina Vega confirmed she recently underwent surgery due to a ruptured breast implant.

“It never happens on some really cool move or some crazy flip I did outside the ring. It’s always the littlest thing that will happen, and that’s how you get injured. Knock on wood, I actually hadn’t had any serious injuries until that point. It wasn’t even really that bad.”

“This is silly, but one of my best friends and I were in a match, and she had given me this one called a Northern Lights Suplex, where basically she kind of flips me over her backwards, and her shoulder went into my chest, and I ruptured an implant.”

“But me, of course, looking on the bright side, I was like, well they are 10 years old anyway, and I kind of wanted them bigger anyway. So it ended up working out. Lately I’m like, ‘I should have gone a little bigger, I don’t know,’ [laughs] why not?’”

Tags: #wwe #zelina vega

