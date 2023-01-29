Update On Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows WWE Contracts

A report from Fightful Select reveals Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are both under five-year WWE contracts that will see them stay with the company until late 2027.

The duo originally signed with WWE in 2016 and then extended their stay with the promotion in 2019. However, Anderson and Gallows were released in 2020.

Both men signed with IMPACT Wrestling and also made appearances with AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling while under contract with IMPACT.

The returned to WWE in 2022.