NXT Star and SmackDown Superstar Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2023

Backstage at tonight's WWE RAW is an NXT star and a SmackDwn star, according to PWInsider.

Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show.

NXT talent have been used during RAW in recent weeks for the WWE Main Event tapings. It remains unclear why Mansoor is there, but there is a good chance he will also be used for Main Event.

Tags: #wwe #raw #nxt #smackdown #damon kemp #mansoor

