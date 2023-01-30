NXT Star and SmackDown Superstar Backstage At Tonight’s WWE RAW

Backstage at tonight's WWE RAW is an NXT star and a SmackDwn star, according to PWInsider.
Damon Kemp and Mansoor are both at tonight’s show.
NXT talent have been used during RAW in recent weeks for the WWE Main Event tapings. It remains unclear why Mansoor is there, but there is a good chance he will also be used for Main Event.
⚡ Big News Announced For Tonight's WWE RAW
Byron Saxton announced in a hype video for Monday's WWE RAW that Rhea Ripley will announce her decision for WrestleMania on tonight's flagsh [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 30, 2023 05:42PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com