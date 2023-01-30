WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big News Announced For Tonight's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2023

Byron Saxton announced in a hype video for Monday's WWE RAW that Rhea Ripley will announce her decision for WrestleMania on tonight's flagship broadcast. Ripley can choose to wrestle SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair or RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. 

Saxton also announced that the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will open the show.

Additionally, a major match has been announced for the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event. Check out more on that below.

WWE Announces United States Title Elimination Chamber Match

The next big WWE event is February's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. It was announced today that a United States Championship match will [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 30, 2023 05:34PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

