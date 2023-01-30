Big News Announced For Tonight's WWE RAW

Byron Saxton announced in a hype video for Monday's WWE RAW that Rhea Ripley will announce her decision for WrestleMania on tonight's flagship broadcast. Ripley can choose to wrestle SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair or RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.
Saxton also announced that the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will open the show.
Additionally, a major match has been announced for the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event. Check out more on that below.
BREAKING NEWS: @ByronSaxton just announced HUGE plans for tonight’s #WWERaw including @CodyRhodes kicking off the show!— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2023
The Road to #WrestleMania has begun! pic.twitter.com/UigrFWvtF4
⚡ WWE Announces United States Title Elimination Chamber Match
The next big WWE event is February's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. It was announced today that a United States Championship match will [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 30, 2023 05:34PM
