Big News Announced For Tonight's WWE RAW

Byron Saxton announced in a hype video for Monday's WWE RAW that Rhea Ripley will announce her decision for WrestleMania on tonight's flagship broadcast. Ripley can choose to wrestle SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair or RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Saxton also announced that the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will open the show.

Additionally, a major match has been announced for the upcoming Elimination Chamber premium live event. Check out more on that below.