AEW Star Ricky Starks Was Backstage At Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble

AEW star Ricky Starks was spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, inside the Alamodome in San Antonio.
As seen below, AEW star and former FTW Champion Ricky Starks was backstage to support his good friend Cody Rhodes.
Starks is currently one of the top up-and-coming AEW stars after he beat Chris Jericho on Dynamite a few weeks ago.
Yooooooo! Ricky Starks was at the Royal Rumble last night pic.twitter.com/jtDm7mg54u— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) January 29, 2023
⚡ WWE Bringing Back Classic "Winged Eagle" Title Belt?
WWE could be about to bring back a classic title belt design ahead of WrestleMania. On Saturday, Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble matc [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 30, 2023 08:08AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com