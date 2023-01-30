WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Ricky Starks Was Backstage At Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 30, 2023

AEW star Ricky Starks was spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, inside the Alamodome in San Antonio.

As seen below, AEW star and former FTW Champion Ricky Starks was backstage to support his good friend Cody Rhodes.

Starks is currently one of the top up-and-coming AEW stars after he beat Chris Jericho on Dynamite a few weeks ago.

Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #ricky starks

