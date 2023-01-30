WWE Bringing Back Classic "Winged Eagle" Title Belt?

WWE could be about to bring back a classic title belt design ahead of WrestleMania.

On Saturday, Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble match which earned him a world title shot at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes aim is to win the WWE Championship and dedicate his victory to his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

Cody has recently shared a photo of the classic "winged eagle" WWE Championship design, teasing that it could make a comeback.

Back in May 2022, during an interview on WWE After The Bell, he stat that he wants to bring the classic title back, noting:

“I did do that once with the Intercontinental title, it took a lot of work but it was the right call once we got there.

“I think there’s a particular design of the WWE Championship that people are very fond of.

“I’d say hypothetically it really would be something to achieve the ultimate industry dream, being the best of the best ever in terms of that moment in time, and then perhaps give it a fresh coat of paint with the winged eagle (title).

“That would just be something, that’s all I can really say.”