Rhea Ripley Suffered An Injury During The Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley dominated this year’s 2023 Women's WWE Royal Rumble match by winning the match as the number 1 entrant and also earned the Iron Woman record with over an hour of ring action.

During the match, it was noted that Ripley may have suffered a knee injury in the match, which she confirmed during the Royal Rumble media event. Ripley revealed she suffered a dislocated knee which she popped it back into place and now appears to be okay. Ripley said:

"I’m obviously beat up. My knees aren’t very good in general, so my knee did dislocate for a second, and then it went back in. But I’m feeling good now, and because of all my emotions, I’m just excited, so I’m blocking out everything else. If anything, I can smell blood in my nose, and that’s definitely there, but my knee is good," Ripley stated in the first opening minutes of the press conference.