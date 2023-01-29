WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rhea Ripley Suffered An Injury During The Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2023

Rhea Ripley Suffered An Injury During The Women's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley dominated this year’s 2023 Women's WWE Royal Rumble match by winning the match as the number 1 entrant and also earned the Iron Woman record with over an hour of ring action.

During the match, it was noted that Ripley may have suffered a knee injury in the match, which she confirmed during the Royal Rumble media event. Ripley revealed she suffered a dislocated knee which she popped it back into place and now appears to be okay. Ripley said:

"I’m obviously beat up. My knees aren’t very good in general, so my knee did dislocate for a second, and then it went back in. But I’m feeling good now, and because of all my emotions, I’m just excited, so I’m blocking out everything else. If anything, I can smell blood in my nose, and that’s definitely there, but my knee is good," Ripley stated in the first opening minutes of the press conference.

