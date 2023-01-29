WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Gunther Sets Impressive New WWE Royal Rumble Record

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2023

Gunther set an impressive WWE Royal Rumble record on Saturday, breaking one that had stood for 17 years prior.

The Intercontinental Champion entered the men’s Royal Rumble match at #1 and lasted all the way to the final two for a total of 71 minutes which surprosed Rey Mysterio’s 62-minute performance during the 2006 Royal Rumble, which Mysterio won that year. Gunther also tied Cody Rhodes for most eliminations during the match with five.

News On Why Rey Mysterio Missed The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Prior to Saturday's 2023 Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match. As seen [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 29, 2023 09:43AM


