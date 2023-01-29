Gunther Sets Impressive New WWE Royal Rumble Record

Gunther set an impressive WWE Royal Rumble record on Saturday, breaking one that had stood for 17 years prior.
The Intercontinental Champion entered the men’s Royal Rumble match at #1 and lasted all the way to the final two for a total of 71 minutes which surprosed Rey Mysterio’s 62-minute performance during the 2006 Royal Rumble, which Mysterio won that year. Gunther also tied Cody Rhodes for most eliminations during the match with five.
He's called The Ring General for a reason.— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2023
From the number 1️⃣ entrant to the final 2️⃣, that was a legendary in-ring showing from the Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT in the Men's #RoyalRumble Match!👏👏👏
