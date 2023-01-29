News On Why Rey Mysterio Missed The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Prior to Saturday's 2023 Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match. As seen during the broadcast Rey didn't appear and instead had his son, Dominik Mysterio appear at #18 while wearing Rey’s trademark mask.

WWE never explained why Rey didn't appear with some believing Dominik might have once again attacked him.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed Mysterio was injured in his SmackDown match on Friday night with Karrion Kross.

“Mysterio, the Rey Mysterio thing, Rey Mysterio was injured last night in Laredo at the SmackDown tapings in the match with Karrion Kross. He was supposed to be in the Rumble. That spot was changed, and then what happened was they did a spot where he’s supposed to come out, and he doesn’t come out, and Dominik comes out. I think they were supposed to do some teasers in the match to set up their WrestleMania match, but obviously, they couldn’t do it because Rey’s injured….Hopefully, Rey’s injury isn’t anything serious, but I guess it was serious enough where he couldn’t do what was planned in the match," said Meltzer.