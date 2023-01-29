WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

■ ROYAL RUMBLE '23 FALLOUT! ■

 

News On Why Rey Mysterio Missed The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 29, 2023

News On Why Rey Mysterio Missed The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Prior to Saturday's 2023 Royal Rumble, Rey Mysterio was announced as the #17 entrant in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match. As seen during the broadcast Rey didn't appear and instead had his son, Dominik Mysterio appear at #18 while wearing Rey’s trademark mask.

WWE never explained why Rey didn't appear with some believing Dominik might have once again attacked him.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed Mysterio was injured in his SmackDown match on Friday night with Karrion Kross. 

“Mysterio, the Rey Mysterio thing, Rey Mysterio was injured last night in Laredo at the SmackDown tapings in the match with Karrion Kross. He was supposed to be in the Rumble. That spot was changed, and then what happened was they did a spot where he’s supposed to come out, and he doesn’t come out, and Dominik comes out. I think they were supposed to do some teasers in the match to set up their WrestleMania match, but obviously, they couldn’t do it because Rey’s injured….Hopefully, Rey’s injury isn’t anything serious, but I guess it was serious enough where he couldn’t do what was planned in the match," said Meltzer.

Rhea Ripley Wins 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day has emerged victorious as the winner of the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match. #RoyalRumble just became RHE [...]

— Caylon Knox Jan 28, 2023 11:24PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #rey mysterio

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80418/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer