Latest News On The Rock and Steve Austin's Status For 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2023

Could The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin appear during tonight's 2023 Royal Rumble? ...Many wonder, many hope but nobody right now knows for sure!

Fightful Select is reporting talent has not been told anything regarding the two legends but the company wants one or both at WrestleMania 39. Austin has reportedly been offered major money for a match against Brock Lesnar and some reports suggest even more money to go against Roman Reigns if The Rock can't. 

The report also notes that those with connections to WWE "swear" that The Rock is showing up but there is little confirmation of this and it would be a closely guarded secret if it were the case.

Rumored Match Order For Tonight’s WWE 2023 Royal Rumble

