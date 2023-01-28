WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📺 WATCH: Dragon Lee Makes First WWE Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2023

WWE recently announced the signing of AAA Tag Team Champion Dragon Lee last month.

Lee is set to start with the NXT brand in February and today made his first WWE appearance on La Previa de WWE, where he spoke about his signing with the company. He said:

“I feel very happy and excited. I can not believe this. This is something that surprised me a lot. I’m going to do my best like I always have. Representing my country, representing my people, showing all that I have achieved by working hard by being every day in the ring training, going to the gym every single day.

“The time has come, some may not believe this, but every Sunday I bought DVDs of WWE shows. Some of my favorite superstars were Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Batista. They inspired me to become a WWE superstar. Now my dream comes true.

“I’m going to be in the number one sports entertainment company and I’m happy about it. I’ll give my best. I am going to stand out, as I have done in all the places I’ve been. WWE see you very soon,”

