Seth Rollins Calls CM Punk "A Cancer", Tells Him To Stay Away From WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2023

Seth Rollins has left fans in doubt about what he thinks of former WWE Champion CM Punk after labeling the AEW star "a cancer."

During an interview Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com, Seth Rollins was asked about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE at some point in the future and blasted the idea:

"Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don’t like Phil. He’s a jerk. Oh, did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like ‘oh no, did he say that?’ Yeah. No, he’s a jerk. Come on, we figured it out over there. We knew it over here. I don’t want him back. Go do something else, bye bye."

