Final Card For Tonight's WWE 2023 Royal Rumble

One of the most anticipated nights of the year for WWE fans comes tonight as WWE presents the 2023 Royal Rumble from San Antonio.

The event features the much-loved Royal Rumble matches for both the men and women and signifies kicks off the road to WrestleMania. The winners of the Royal Rumble matches will earn a main event slot at WrestleMania 39, challenging for a world title on April 1 and 2 from Inglewood, California.

Below is the final WWE Royal Rumble card:

Men’s Royal Rumble Match:

Kofi Kingston, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Gunther, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Dominik Mysterio, Xavier Woods, The Miz, Brock Lesnar, 11 More TBD

Women’s Royal Rumble Match:

Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Lacey Evans, Xia Li, 18 More TBA

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

RAW Women’s Championship Match:

Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss

Pitch Black Match:

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Royal Rumble 2023 takes place at San Antonio, Texas' Alamodome on Jan. 28. For those without a live ticket, it starts at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m ET and 1 a.m. UK time. In Australia, the Royal Rumble begins at midday AEDT on Sunday!