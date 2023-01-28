WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

>> ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 NEWS <<

 

New Gimmick Possibly Revealed For Returning WWE Superstar

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2023

New Gimmick Possibly Revealed For Returning WWE Superstar

WWE will tonight present the 2023 Royal Rumble event and there will no doubt be a surprise entrant or two in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.

One name rumored is Chelsea Green as she recently finished her commitments with IMPACT Wrestling late last year and now more than ever would be the perfect time for her to return.

Green has been under contract with WWE for quite some time and is just awaiting the green light from creative to return to television.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported today, "there have been tentative creative plans for her to play a comedic "Karen" type character based on what we heard."

In regard to her husband Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) also returning, Fightful asked him and he responded, "In San Antonio the day before the Rumble? What am I, a mark?”

Possible Entrant SPOILER For Tonight's Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is upon us and that means surprises! Pat McAfee is due to make his WWE return soon and a recent report from Fight [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 28, 2023 10:15AM

Source: patreon.com
Tags: #wwe #chelsea green

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80399/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer