New Gimmick Possibly Revealed For Returning WWE Superstar

WWE will tonight present the 2023 Royal Rumble event and there will no doubt be a surprise entrant or two in the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.

One name rumored is Chelsea Green as she recently finished her commitments with IMPACT Wrestling late last year and now more than ever would be the perfect time for her to return.

Green has been under contract with WWE for quite some time and is just awaiting the green light from creative to return to television.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported today, "there have been tentative creative plans for her to play a comedic "Karen" type character based on what we heard."

In regard to her husband Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) also returning, Fightful asked him and he responded, "In San Antonio the day before the Rumble? What am I, a mark?”