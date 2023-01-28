WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
>> ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 NEWS <<

 

Possible Entrant SPOILER For Tonight's Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2023

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is upon us and that means surprises!

Pat McAfee is due to make his WWE return soon and a recent report from Fightful Select reveals that one source has told them McAfee’s name was discussed for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

McAfee took a hiatus from WWE in September 2022 so that he could work ESPN’s College GameDay program on Saturday mornings. GameDay will not be returning until August now the season is over. An early 2023 return for McAfee has always been in the works.

McAfee last wrestled at WWE SummerSlam in July 2022 defeating Baron Corbin. It remains unclear if he would return to the SmackDown commentary table with Michael Cole who currently calls all the SmackDown action with Wade Barrett.

Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #pat mcafee #spoiler

