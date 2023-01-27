WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

📺 WATCH: WWE Releases First Look At WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Cold Open

We are a little over 24 hours until the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event at the Alamodome in San Antonio. WWE has released the cold open for the event on its official YouTube channel.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 card:

- 30-Man Men's Royal Rumble Match
- 30-Woman Women's Royal Rumble Match
- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
- Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss
- Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight


