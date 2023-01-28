The Bella Twins Slam WWE For Lack Of Women's Representation At RAW IS XXX

WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 28, 2023

WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella (The Bella Twins) have slammed the company for the recent 30th anniversary of RAW, which in their eyes lacked an appropriate representation of women.

The Bella Twins were originally advertised to appear at RAW IS XXX, but revealed they didn't appear because WWE had nothing for them.

The twins recently appeared on The Tamron Hall Show with Nikki Bella saying that WWE could have done more to support women’s wrestlers from the past. Nikki said:

“So when you have a 3-hour show and it’s male-dominated and women aren’t being honored pretty much at all, you just sit back and you’re like why aren’t we being appreciated? Why don’t you even have a video package showcasing what these incredible women have done?”

“It made me upset for all of the women because I know that feeling of walking out to the ring where you walk out and put your body on the line, you give it your all just to entertain your fans and the TV viewers. You just come back and you want to feel appreciated for that.”

“Some of us have had career-ending injuries. We shouldn’t go away. I feel if a wrestler leaves the company, or they are no longer there, it doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be remembered. I wish and I hope that maybe that will be more in the future and we still have a way to go, that women will be appreciated for what they do.”

Brie Bella added that The Bella Twins didn’t need to be at RAW 30, but other women from the past should have been a part of the celebration. Brie said:

“What the women are doing today at WWE is amazing. The present-day women wrestlers are doing incredible things but it took so many women from the past to pave that road and it’s okay to say thank you and recognize that.”

“The Bella Twins don’t have to be at Raw 30. It’s all the other women and we can give you a whole long list, that should have been there.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #nikki bella #brie bella #the bella twins

