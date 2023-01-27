WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
📸 PHOTO: First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23 Video Game

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

📸 PHOTO: First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23 Video Game

WWE 2K has revealed a first look at the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23.

New details about the game are expected to be announced over Royal Rumble weekend, with an official game reveal set for January 28.

WWE 2K is hyping the reveal by releasing a look Cody Rhodes' entrance, WWE Games tweeted:

