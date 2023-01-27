📸 PHOTO: First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23 Video Game

WWE 2K has revealed a first look at the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23.
New details about the game are expected to be announced over Royal Rumble weekend, with an official game reveal set for January 28.
WWE 2K is hyping the reveal by releasing a look Cody Rhodes' entrance, WWE Games tweeted:
He returned home to @WWE after 7 years. After 8 years, @codyrhodes makes his return to WWE2K.— #WWE2K23 (@WWEgames) January 27, 2023
The American Nightmare is BACK 🇺🇸 #WWE2K23 pic.twitter.com/MxdF34VDRY
