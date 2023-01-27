WWE WrestleMania 39 Sign Has Been Raised Inside The Alamodome

The WrestleMania 39 sign has been unveiled and hung from the rafters at the Alamodome, the location for Saturday's Royal Rumble 2023 event.
The sign hanging above the ring on the road to WrestleMania has been a staple of WWE programming since WrestleMania XX in 2004.
This year WrestleMania "Goes Hollywood" and you can bet a few Superstars will be looking and pointing toward that sign this weekend!
BREAKING NEWS: The #WrestleMania 39 sign has been raised inside the Alamodome! pic.twitter.com/ilfphuNueZ— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2023
