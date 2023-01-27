WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

>> WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 NEWS <<

 

WWE Announces Full Peacock Programming Schedule For Royal Rumble Saturday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

WWE Announces Full Peacock Programming Schedule For Royal Rumble Saturday

WWE has announced the full lineup for Royal Rumble programming on Peacock tomorrow night.

Check out what is airing below:

Best of Royal Rumble Matches
Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of explosive Royal Rumble Matches past, beginning at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

“La Previa” Spanish Royal Rumble pre-show
At 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” available on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

Royal Rumble edition of WWE’s The Bump
WWE’s The Bump begins live at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all things Royal Rumble. Watch as special guests LA Knight, Paul Heyman and Gabriel Iglesias share their thoughts about the crucial first stop on The Road to WrestleMania.

Ultimate Royal Rumble
Ultimate Royal Rumble features Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide constructing the Ultimate Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches using past and present Superstars. Don’t miss Ultimate Royal Rumble at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Royal Rumble Kickoff
The Royal Rumble, sponsored by Cricket, featuring expert analysis ahead of the night’s action, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms.

Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference
A special Royal Rumble Press Conference, sponsored by Mountain Dew, will stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else from the The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, following the conclusion of the Premium Live Event. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a collection of Superstars will break down the historic night.

 
Catch it all, and don’t miss Royal Rumble, streaming live this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80381/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer