WWE Announces Full Peacock Programming Schedule For Royal Rumble Saturday

WWE has announced the full lineup for Royal Rumble programming on Peacock tomorrow night.

Check out what is airing below:

Best of Royal Rumble Matches

Things heat up in a hurry with a thrilling collection of explosive Royal Rumble Matches past, beginning at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

“La Previa” Spanish Royal Rumble pre-show

At 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show “La Previa,” available on Peacock and across WWE social platforms, including WWE YouTube, WWE Español Facebook, WWE Español Twitter, and WWE and WWE Español Instagram.

Royal Rumble edition of WWE’s The Bump

WWE’s The Bump begins live at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Peacock, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram Live and Twitch as Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Ryan Pappolla break down all things Royal Rumble. Watch as special guests LA Knight, Paul Heyman and Gabriel Iglesias share their thoughts about the crucial first stop on The Road to WrestleMania.

Ultimate Royal Rumble

Ultimate Royal Rumble features Matt Camp, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide constructing the Ultimate Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches using past and present Superstars. Don’t miss Ultimate Royal Rumble at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Peacock, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Royal Rumble Kickoff

The Royal Rumble, sponsored by Cricket, featuring expert analysis ahead of the night’s action, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Peacock and WWE social platforms.

Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference

A special Royal Rumble Press Conference, sponsored by Mountain Dew, will stream live on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else from the The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, following the conclusion of the Premium Live Event. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and a collection of Superstars will break down the historic night.



Catch it all, and don’t miss Royal Rumble, streaming live this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!