WWE Releases Behind-The-Scenes Video From The 30th Anniversary of RAW

WWE has released a special behind-the-scenes video of the 30th anniversary of the RAW episode that aired on Monday, January 23.

The video features a number of legends that appeared on the historic broadcast, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Kurt Angle, Diamond Dallas Page, Alundra Blayze and more.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video below and on WWE’s official Youtube channel.