76ers' Joel Embiid Fined $25,000 For His 'DX' Inspired Celebration

The NBA has fined two of its players $25,000 on Friday, January 27, over separate incidents that occurred in their Wednesday games.
Golden State guard Stephen Curry was fined for chucking his mouthpiece in the Warriors’ win over Memphis while Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was fined for an obscene gesture in the 76ers’ win over Brooklyn. It is that obscene gesture that has caught the attention of professional wrestling fans, as it was a DX crotch chop!
January 26, 2023
