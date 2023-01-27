WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Who Is In Town For WWE Royal Rumble? Uncle Howdy's Status Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

The 2023 Royal Rumble takes place tomorrow at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome's 30th-anniversary celebration.

WWE has brought in several names for the big weekend despite not being booked on the main show itself.

Fightful Select reports Doudrop, Alpha Academy, the Street Profits, Titus O’Neil, Mia Yim, and Xavier Woods are all in town. Several of the wrestlers are doing media and interviews for the company to help promote the big weekend.

Additionally, Bo Dallas, who we now know has been playing Uncle Howdy is also in town. WWE also has several of their NIL signings there.

Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status For The 2023 Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 27, 2023 10:50AM


Tags: #wwe #royal rumble #bo dallas #uncle howdy

