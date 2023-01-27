Who Is In Town For WWE Royal Rumble? Uncle Howdy's Status Revealed

The 2023 Royal Rumble takes place tomorrow at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as part of the Alamodome's 30th-anniversary celebration.
WWE has brought in several names for the big weekend despite not being booked on the main show itself.
Fightful Select reports Doudrop, Alpha Academy, the Street Profits, Titus O’Neil, Mia Yim, and Xavier Woods are all in town. Several of the wrestlers are doing media and interviews for the company to help promote the big weekend.
Additionally, Bo Dallas, who we now know has been playing Uncle Howdy is also in town. WWE also has several of their NIL signings there.
