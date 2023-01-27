Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status For The 2023 Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE has only announced seven entrants for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match as of Friday morning. A report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals there has been discussion about different names being used for the Rumble matches and women from NXT are waiting to hear if they will be brought in for the big match.

Meltzer added the following on Rousey's status for the match:

"Ronda Rousey will not be in the Rumble (or at least that was the decision as of midweek) because of the feeling that they didn’t want to marginalize her star power by being just someone in the match since she wasn’t going to win it or be the focal point, and Charlotte Flair, rumored to be in, at press time was not to be in because she’s Smackdown champion."