Two-Time WWE Hall of Famer Says "No Chance" He'll Appear During 2023 Royal Rumble Match

X-Pac as a surprise entrant during Saturday’s Men's Royal Rumble? ... don't bet on it.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has shot down the idea of being a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble. He tweeted:

"For the last 8 months, I’ve been enjoying life & eating whatever the f— I want. In other words, there’s no chance of me being in the Rumble. But I really appreciate those of you who have expressed their desire to see me appear."

