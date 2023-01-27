WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two-Time WWE Hall of Famer Says "No Chance" He'll Appear During 2023 Royal Rumble Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

X-Pac as a surprise entrant during Saturday’s Men's Royal Rumble? ... don't bet on it.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has shot down the idea of being a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble. He tweeted:

"For the last 8 months, I’ve been enjoying life & eating whatever the f— I want. In other words, there’s no chance of me being in the Rumble. But I really appreciate those of you who have expressed their desire to see me appear."

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 27, 2023 10:17AM


Tags: #wwe #xpac #sean waltman #royal rumble

