Update On Matt Riddle's 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Status

Matt Riddle is currently sitting out on a WWE suspension and many are wondering when he will return to the company.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Riddle recently earned his BJJ black belt while training under Daniel Gracie. Meltzer also added that Riddle might not be back for the upcoming 2023 Royal Rumble due to his second suspension despite it only being six weeks in duration. Meltzer said:

"Riddle was announced as returning in six weeks after the injury angle on 12/12. That would indicate a Rumble return, although if he’s suspended two months, he wouldn’t make that time line."