WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Update On Matt Riddle's 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Status

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

Update On Matt Riddle's 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Status

Matt Riddle is currently sitting out on a WWE suspension and many are wondering when he will return to the company.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Riddle recently earned his BJJ black belt while training under Daniel Gracie. Meltzer also added that Riddle might not be back for the upcoming 2023 Royal Rumble due to his second suspension despite it only being six weeks in duration. Meltzer said:

"Riddle was announced as returning in six weeks after the injury angle on 12/12. That would indicate a Rumble return, although if he’s suspended two months, he wouldn’t make that time line."

WWE Nixes "The Banger Bros" Tag Team Name

The Banger Bros are no more. WWE recently announced that Sheamus and Drew McIntyre would be called "The Banger Bros" at the start of the ye [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 27, 2023 10:09AM


Tags: #wwe #matt riddle #royal rumble

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80364/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer