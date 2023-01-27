WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Nixes "The Banger Bros" Tag Team Name

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

The Banger Bros are no more.

WWE recently announced that Sheamus and Drew McIntyre would be called "The Banger Bros" at the start of the year. This of course had people talking given how similar the name is to the adult film company Bang Bros.

WWE is reportedly aware of the name and the connotations to adult entertainment and as such as decided to drop the name. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter said:

"WWE has dropped the name The Banger Bros for Sheamus & McIntyre after finding out about the porno company called The Bang Bros."

Tags: #wwe #the banger bros #sheamus #drew mcintyre

