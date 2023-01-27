WWE Nixes "The Banger Bros" Tag Team Name

The Banger Bros are no more.
WWE recently announced that Sheamus and Drew McIntyre would be called "The Banger Bros" at the start of the year. This of course had people talking given how similar the name is to the adult film company Bang Bros.
WWE is reportedly aware of the name and the connotations to adult entertainment and as such as decided to drop the name. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter said:
"WWE has dropped the name The Banger Bros for Sheamus & McIntyre after finding out about the porno company called The Bang Bros."
