WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

>> WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 NEWS <<

 

Big Name Advertised For Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

Big Name Advertised For Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX is shaping up to be a must-see episode, serving at the 2023 Royal Rumble go-home episode.

Today it was revealed Brock Lesnar is being promoted locally for tonight's broadcast, which is a good sign he will appear on the broadcast.

Lesnar made his surprise return this past Monday and attacked Bobby Lashley. Lesnar is also scheduled for the Royal Rumble tomorrow night.

- Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

- Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

- Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Ros in the Tag Team Title tournament semis

- Imperium vs. Legado del Fantasma in the Tag Team Title tournament semis

Update On Ronda Rousey’s Status For The 2023 Women’s WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE has only announced seven entrants for the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match as of Friday morning. A report from Dave Meltzer of& [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 27, 2023 10:50AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80378/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer