Big Name Advertised For Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX is shaping up to be a must-see episode, serving at the 2023 Royal Rumble go-home episode.
Today it was revealed Brock Lesnar is being promoted locally for tonight's broadcast, which is a good sign he will appear on the broadcast.
Lesnar made his surprise return this past Monday and attacked Bobby Lashley. Lesnar is also scheduled for the Royal Rumble tomorrow night.
- Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa
- Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross
- Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Ros in the Tag Team Title tournament semis
- Imperium vs. Legado del Fantasma in the Tag Team Title tournament semis
