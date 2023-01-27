Big Name Advertised For Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX is shaping up to be a must-see episode, serving at the 2023 Royal Rumble go-home episode.

Today it was revealed Brock Lesnar is being promoted locally for tonight's broadcast, which is a good sign he will appear on the broadcast.

Lesnar made his surprise return this past Monday and attacked Bobby Lashley. Lesnar is also scheduled for the Royal Rumble tomorrow night.

WWE has announced the following thus far for tonight's SmackDown:

- Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

- Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

- Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Ros in the Tag Team Title tournament semis

- Imperium vs. Legado del Fantasma in the Tag Team Title tournament semis