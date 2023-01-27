MLW Sends Cease and Desist Letter To WWE

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that MLW sources have told they issued WWE with a cease and desist letter.

WWE reportedly tried to contact some contracted MLW talent for the RAW 30th-anniversary show. There is no word on names but Lance Anoa'i works for MLW and WWE did at one stage have a Bloodline Acknowledgement ceremony planned with family members due to attend.

Meltzer wrote, "MLW sources have said Court Bauer told the talent to have WWE reach out to them directly, and didn’t say he wouldn’t allow them to appear, just to go through him. They never did and the segment ended up being canceled for the reasons noted earlier. WWE didn’t respond to questions regarding the cease and desist or the claim."

The Bloodline segment was reportedly nixed due to Afa getting sick prior to the show.