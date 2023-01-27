WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Cody Rhodes’ Physical Condition Heading Into The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

Cody Rhodes will be making his in-ring return at the 2023 Royal Rumble on Saturday.

A report from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals Cody was actually not medically cleared at the time WWE announced his return. Meltzer commented on Cody’s physical condition heading into the event:

“Rhodes went through what was described as a boxing training camp to get into shape for the show, and has dropped from 17.7 percent bodyfat under nine percent. The idea of training like a boxer would indicate he’s looking to go hard for a long period of time, which doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be in the ring for a long time in this match, but would indicate he’s very seriously looking to get into condition to go hard for a long period of time.”

Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #royal rumble

