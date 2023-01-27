WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On What Vince McMahon Is Doing At WWE Headquarters Since Returning

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

Vince McMahon returned to WWE as the Chairman of the Board Of Directors earlier this month to renegotiate TV deals for RAW and SmackDown as well as explore the possible sale of the company.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer clarified what Vince McMahon is up to right now at WWE headquarters:

"As for Vince McMahon, there is a difference in him at the office between the Vince of before and this Vince. He is generally working on the sale, and hasn’t been to any television shoots yet nor at any creative meetings. It was noted to us that the Vince who was at the office all night and sometimes into the early morning is not the case at this point as he leaves work now at a normal time since his duties are lessened, most notably the long creative meetings. But even on nights without long creative meetings the old Vince would be in the office until late at night."

Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon

