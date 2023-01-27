Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's WWE SmackDown Royal Rumble Go-Home Show

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is the go-home show for tomorrow’s 2023 Royal Rumble event and will take place from Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena. The following matches and segments are advertised for the FOX broadcast:

- Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

- Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

- Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis in a semifinal tournament match for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles

- Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a semifinal tournament match for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles