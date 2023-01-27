WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's WWE SmackDown Royal Rumble Go-Home Show

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is the go-home show for tomorrow’s 2023 Royal Rumble event and will take place from Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena. The following matches and segments are advertised for the FOX broadcast:

- Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

- Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

- Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis in a semifinal tournament match for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles

- Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a semifinal tournament match for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles

