Here's What's On Tap For Tonight's WWE SmackDown Royal Rumble Go-Home Show

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is the go-home show for tomorrow’s 2023 Royal Rumble event and will take place from Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena. The following matches and segments are advertised for the FOX broadcast:
- Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross
- Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa
- Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Thee Adonis in a semifinal tournament match for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles
- Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro in a semifinal tournament match for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles
⚡ News On Stephanie McMahon’s Recent WWE Departure
In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed Stephanie McMahon's departure from WWE and her decis [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 27, 2023 10:20AM
