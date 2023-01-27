WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On Stephanie McMahon’s Recent WWE Departure

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 27, 2023

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed Stephanie McMahon's departure from WWE and her decision already being somewhat made months ago. Meltzer said:

“the story internally as to why Stephanie McMahon really left is that, and this comes from those unhappy that she left, is that she had done a great job thrown into the co-CEO role, and with Vince back, was about to be demoted and basically she doesn’t need the money or the job and had already decided last year to take a leave anyway. Of course, the difference between a leave and staying on the Board, and a full break and leaving the Board, indicates this was a lot stronger move.”

Tags: #wwe #stephanie mcmahon

