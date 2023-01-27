News On Stephanie McMahon’s Recent WWE Departure

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed Stephanie McMahon's departure from WWE and her decision already being somewhat made months ago. Meltzer said:

“the story internally as to why Stephanie McMahon really left is that, and this comes from those unhappy that she left, is that she had done a great job thrown into the co-CEO role, and with Vince back, was about to be demoted and basically she doesn’t need the money or the job and had already decided last year to take a leave anyway. Of course, the difference between a leave and staying on the Board, and a full break and leaving the Board, indicates this was a lot stronger move.”