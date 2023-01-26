Triple H "Absolute" Believes Austin Theory Could Be "One Of The Biggest Stars In The Business"

During a recent interview with ESPN, Triple H commented on the great potential of Austin Theory and his feeling that he could be "one of the biggest stars in the business"....

“It’s a nuanced feeling… once you see this guy’s a great athlete, I’m looking for their personality, their charisma. Austin Theory has it, and then some. Do I think he has all the potential to be one of the biggest stars in the business? Absolutely. What determines that? A lot of that is up to him now. You give him little bits of things here and there and he’s improving his game and he’s smart. He listens to the crowd, he listens to the people. He sees all the stuff that’s going on, and he adapts his game on a regular basis.”

Triple H also commented on Theory getting receiving his first name back:

“It’s a little bit hard to just refer to him as Theory, and even to me, it was a little awkward when he was announced, like ‘Theory!’ It’s weird. Is that Stone Cold Steve Austin coming in? Is it confusing for fans? I’m of the opinion that if you don’t know the difference between Austin Theory and Stone Cold Steve Austin, there’s already a problem, right? So, we’re fixing the wrong end of the problem.”