Ric Flair Has Officially Apologized To Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

During the latest episode of his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed his appearance at WWE RAW IS XXX on Monday. Flair talked about meeting up with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to settle past issues over "The Man" moniker…

“It started out with me and Hunter talking for about an hour, which is a private discussion, but resolving a lot of issues that have been lingering for a couple years, and then I apologized to Becky Lynch. I walked up to her and said, ‘May I speak with you for a minute’, and I said, ‘I’m sorry that this got to where it is.’ I went over and shook Seth Rollins hand and I said, ‘I’m going to apologize to your wife.’”

“I’ve just decided that, you know, it all comes with the documentary. Sometimes you get so wrapped up in things that you just forget, and you say it so many times for so many years. Actually, the whole ‘The Man’ trademark was decided by someone besides she and I. It’s not that as much as the money that was involved in it which the company reaps the better part of it anyway. Then I saw them with their child and I thought, ‘My God, this is going to be Ashley someday.’ It’s not worth it. I am not The Man anymore. The Man is who the people think it is, and basically we’ve turned it over to social media to decide who The Man is.”