WWE NXT Star Suffers Torn ACL and Meniscus

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2023

WWE NXT Star Suffers Torn ACL and Meniscus

WWE NXT star Nikkita Lyons has announced the following on Instagram:

“ACL & Meniscus are torn. This comeback is personal. Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support every week. You have no idea how much it means to me.   Those of you who don’t see the vision, thank you too. Stay ya a** right there. This is just another lesson life needed to teach.   Love, Light, & Positivity always.”


