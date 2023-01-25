WWE NXT Star Suffers Torn ACL and Meniscus

WWE NXT star Nikkita Lyons has announced the following on Instagram:

“ACL & Meniscus are torn. This comeback is personal. Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support every week. You have no idea how much it means to me. Those of you who don’t see the vision, thank you too. Stay ya a** right there. This is just another lesson life needed to teach. Love, Light, & Positivity always.”