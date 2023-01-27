News On WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans For Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is just as unpredictable outside of the ring as he is in it and the focus has turned to wondering what WWE has planned for Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter plans for Lesnar remain a secret.

"When the Lesnar vs. Gunther rumors started, we were told that was definitely not the plan at that time, but weren’t told what the plan was, past it was something that almost nobody knew and was a well-guarded secret."

Meltzer also commented on the Lesnar vs. Steve Austin rumors, but noted those plans have fallen through leading Meltzer to bring up Lesnar’s feud with Bobby Lashley.

"When the Austin-Reigns rumors started, we were told that was actually Austin-Lesnar that was the match they were looking for, but that it had already fallen through.

Obviously they need everything finalized by the weekend because the WrestleMania angles start at the Royal Rumble. Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is the apparent direction. With the angle already shot, that match would either be in Montreal at Elimination Chamber, or Mania."

Lesnar returned to WWE television this past monday for the 30th-anniversary special where he attacked Bobby Lashley during his US Title match against champion Austin Theory.