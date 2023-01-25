WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Signs Multi-Year Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 25, 2023

Big Kon, better known to WWE fans as Konnor recently signed a full-time contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The news was confirmed by Kon himself to PWTorch.

During his time in WWE he held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before joining the main roster in 2014. He was released from the company in 2019. 

In early 2023, Kon made his IMPACT debut by losing to Josh Alexander before returning in November to join The Design faction.

Source: PWTorch
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs #big kon #konnor

