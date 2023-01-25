Former WWE Superstar Signs Multi-Year Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

Big Kon, better known to WWE fans as Konnor recently signed a full-time contract with IMPACT Wrestling. The news was confirmed by Kon himself to PWTorch.

During his time in WWE he held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before joining the main roster in 2014. He was released from the company in 2019.

In early 2023, Kon made his IMPACT debut by losing to Josh Alexander before returning in November to join The Design faction.