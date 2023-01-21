WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Debuts At IMPACT Wrestling Taping

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 21, 2023

A former WWE Superstar debuted with IMPACT Wrestling, appearing at the January 20 2023 taping in Orlando, Florida.

Steph De Lander (Persia Pirotta in WWE NXT) made her debut stating that  "the Knockouts division are shaking in their boots."

The Australian professional wrestler came out and cut a promo on Jordynne Grace. She claimed that the IMPACT star has fallen from grace.

She would have a match against two-time former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

De Lander worked for WWE as Persia Pirotta on WWE NXT from October 2021 to March 2022. She was released by WWE in April 2022.


