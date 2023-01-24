Former WWE Superstar Added To "Creator Clash 2" Boxing Event

A former WWE Superstar is set to appear in a boxing ring at the upcoming "Creator Clash 2" boxing event. The event is set to take place on April 15 in Tampa, Florida.
WWE star John Hennigan (John Morrison) will go up against Harley Morenstein of Epic Meal Time in an exhibition match on the show.
Morrison was released from WWE back in November 2021.
CREATOR CLASH 2 IS GONNA BE A STACKED ONE 🥊 pic.twitter.com/rzyNlIrgm1— Creator Clash (@TheCreatorClash) January 24, 2023
