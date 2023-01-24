WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bray Wyatt Reacts To Endorsement From The Undertaker At WWE RAW IS XXX

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2023

Bray Wyatt met The Undertaker in the ring on Monda's WWE RAW IS XXX and that moment for him justifies a lifetime of sacrifices.

Following the 30th anniversary of Monday Night Raw at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., Bray Wyatt took to social media to thank Undertaker for the special moment the pair shared during the show.

"This moment justified a lifetime of sacrifices for me," Wyatt tweeted. "A lifetime of people treating my uniqueness like it was a disease."

Wyatt added, "Through all the bad times I never changed myself to fit anyone’s narrative. I’m proud of that. Thank you Taker.
#SuckItLAKnight."

