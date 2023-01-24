WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE RAW XXX Sets New Milestone For Flagship Broadcast

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 24, 2023

WWE RAW XXX Sets New Milestone For Flagship Broadcast

On Tuesday WWE announced the RAW IS XXX event generated the most money from ticket sales in the 30-year history of the flagship broadcast which took place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This record only applies to shows in the U.S.

"The @WWEUniverse in Philadelphia showed up and showed out last night," WWE wrote. "#RAWXXX at @WellsFargoCtr had the highest domestic gate in the 30-year history of #WWERaw,” WWE tweeted.


