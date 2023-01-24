WWE RAW XXX Sets New Milestone For Flagship Broadcast

On Tuesday WWE announced the RAW IS XXX event generated the most money from ticket sales in the 30-year history of the flagship broadcast which took place from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This record only applies to shows in the U.S.

"The @WWEUniverse in Philadelphia showed up and showed out last night," WWE wrote. "#RAWXXX at @WellsFargoCtr had the highest domestic gate in the 30-year history of #WWERaw,” WWE tweeted.