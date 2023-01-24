News On Mercedes Mone’s Upcoming Matches In Japan

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Mercedes Mone is currently contracted to NJPW for a few matches. She is booked for the Sumo Hall Show at NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 8 2023 from the Ryogoku Sumo Hall and also the STARDOM show at the Yokohama Arena on April 23.

“The first Mercedes match is obviously going to be in San Jose. Mercedes will be at the Sumo Hall show, which will be her first match in Japan, and I believe her second match in Japan will be on the STARDOM show at the Yokohama Arena. Those are both in April," Meltzer said.